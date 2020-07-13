6 Apartments for rent in Muskegon, MI with parking
Greetings, Wolverine State apartment hunters, and welcome to your Muskegon, Michigan apartment hunting headquarters! A beautiful and eclectic city situated on Lake Michigan’s eastern shoreline, Muskegon boasts not only some of the most scenic views in the Upper Midwest but also some of the most affordable and attractive apartments you’ll find anywhere. Are you in the market for a primo apartment in “Port City?” Then start scouring through the listings in this nifty little apartment finder and we guarantee you’ll be living the dream in Muskegon before you know it! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Muskegon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.