Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Muskegon, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Muskegon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marquette
1085 Adams Ave
1085 Adams Avenue, Muskegon, MI
4 Bedrooms
$975
1410 sqft
Four bedroom 1 bath home in Marquette School neighborhood! - Four bedroom 1 bath home in Marquette School neighborhood! This home offers fresh paint and laminate flooring throughout both levels. Eat in kitchen with access to the mudroom.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Angell
749 Evanston Ave
749 Evanston Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$575
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the first block East of Getty. It has a separate living room and dining room. The large eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space. This home has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Muskegon

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2832 Sheffield Street
2832 Sheffield Street, Norton Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1207 sqft
Three Bedroom Home in Norton Shores - Completely remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom single family home available for rent in Norton Shores! Tucked away on a quiet street off of Seaway and Summit.
Results within 10 miles of Muskegon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Woodland Ridge
18270 Woodland Ridge Dr, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
This community is tucked into a wooded area. On-site amenities include a dog park, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and car vacuum. Spacious interiors with a view. Each home offers a patio or balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Spring Lake
110 W Savidge Street
110 West Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Welcome to Epicurean Village! Spring Lakes Newest Development Located in the Village of Spring Lake. Second floor and third floor residential condominiums spaces available ranging from 730 sf to 1,314 sf.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coles Park @ Spring Lake
17362 Coles Park Road, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
In the Coles Park Association with Private Lovely Beach Area Short term 9/15 to 6/15...Perfect for someone with a job change, relocating or family change....
City Guide for Muskegon, MI

Greetings, Wolverine State apartment hunters, and welcome to your Muskegon, Michigan apartment hunting headquarters! A beautiful and eclectic city situated on Lake Michigan’s eastern shoreline, Muskegon boasts not only some of the most scenic views in the Upper Midwest but also some of the most affordable and attractive apartments you’ll find anywhere. Are you in the market for a primo apartment in “Port City?” Then start scouring through the listings in this nifty little apartment finder and we guarantee you’ll be living the dream in Muskegon before you know it! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Muskegon, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Muskegon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

