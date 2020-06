Amenities

Very nice approximately 700 Sf Commercial office space whit 4 rooms. The office space has a sink and counter area. With all utilities included this is a great value. Highlight the link below and click open and that will take you to the virtual Tour.



https://view.ricohtours.com/da82697f-9ed1-4667-b75a-80f2f4b942b4/



