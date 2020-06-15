All apartments in Haslett
6212 Birch Row Dr

Location

6212 Birch Row Dr, Haslett, MI 48823

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6212 Birch Row Dr · Avail. Jun 17

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

6212 Birch Row Dr Available 06/17/20 Well Maintained 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex w/ Garage, Basement, Fenced Yard - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 duplex located in the desirable East Lansing school district. Fully equipped kitchen. Separate dining area with sliding glass door to back deck. Half bath on the first floor. Wood laminate flooring on first floor. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. 1 space in attached garage (shared with other tenant). Large, fully fenced back yard and private back deck. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow care. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Section 8 is not accepted.

$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Birch Row Dr have any available units?
6212 Birch Row Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6212 Birch Row Dr have?
Some of 6212 Birch Row Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Birch Row Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Birch Row Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Birch Row Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Birch Row Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haslett.
Does 6212 Birch Row Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Birch Row Dr does offer parking.
Does 6212 Birch Row Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Birch Row Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Birch Row Dr have a pool?
No, 6212 Birch Row Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Birch Row Dr have accessible units?
No, 6212 Birch Row Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Birch Row Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Birch Row Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 Birch Row Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6212 Birch Row Dr has units with air conditioning.
