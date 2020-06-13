108 Apartments for rent in Farmington, MI with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
85 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22926 Glenmoor Heights
22926 Glenmoor Heights, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1326 sqft
Well maintained 4-bedroom home on quiet street near downtown Farmington. Hardwood floors now in the bedrooms. Finished basement/family room. Extra large garage for storage. Fenced in back yard with swing set for kids with new deck. Pets welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
53 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$939
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
11 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65
26248 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20491 Norborne
20491 Norborne, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
906 sqft
906 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Redford ranch (8 Mile and Beech Daly) with long driveway, detached garage, covered front porch and back patio. Beautiful first floor that includes hardwood floors, kitchen with bar area and dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28838 Village Ln
28838 Village Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with walk-out finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with skylights to allow in an abundance of sunshine. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows and installation in the attic to keep the energy bills low.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18657 Seminole
18657 Seminole, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1:30PM - 18657 Seminole Redford Township, MI 48240 SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020. Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27883 Independence St
27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate
27558 Kingsgate Way, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
At our stylish new community of apartments in downtown Ann Arbor, nothing is out of your reach. Ann Arbor City Club Apartments was recognized as Best New Development by the Property Management Association of Michigan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107
32005 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$925
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this well maintained unit in the poplar Farmington Square condo. The kitchen has newer cabinets with a snack bar area. New paint and carpet through out.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Farmington, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Farmington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

