Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home In Clio! Patio Off Back of Home. Basement and Garage. Includes Stove, Fridge, and Microwave. Upstairs Has An Unfinished Kitchen Area. New carpet in living room, hallway, stairwell and 2nd floor landing.



No Pets Allowed



No Smoking!



