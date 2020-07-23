Apartment List
146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Center Line, MI

Finding an apartment in Center Line that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Center Line
8306 STATE Park
8306 State Park Street, Center Line, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
VERY NICE, CLEAN & UPDATED 3 BED 1.5 BATH BRICK RANCH HOME. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER CABINETS, FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GOOD SIZED LIVING ROOM HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS ARE REFINISHED IN DARK WALNUT.
Results within 1 mile of Center Line
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$629
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
23724 Mac Arthur Blvd
23724 Mac Arthur Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
847 sqft
Available 07/30/20 This 2 Bedroom Ranch is minutes away from groceries, restaurants, shopping and is only a 10 minute walk away from Jaycee Park! The updated kitchen has newer cherrywood cabinets, newer faux granite countertops, ceramic floors, and

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
8509 Paige Ave
8509 Paige Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Very Clean and very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet. New kitchen flooring. No basement and no garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
27602 Evelyn Ave
27602 Evelyn Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH PRIVATE ENTRY TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! - YOU'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS NICE.

1 of 23

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
22822 CYMAN Avenue
22822 Cyman Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1219 sqft
Really Nice block on Cyman. Extra large yard. Dining Room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Pets considered with additional pet deposit of $250 each. Can be leased with washer & dryer for additional $50 per month.
Results within 5 miles of Center Line
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$830
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
20237 Godard
20237 Goddard Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1096 sqft
Available 09/16/20 Goddard3 - Property Id: 324146 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/20237-godard-detroit-mi/324146 Property Id 324146 (RLNE5978466)

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
1927 Jarvis
1927 Jarvis Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1053 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Updated Bungalow - ***COPY + PASTE https://aminproperty.appfolio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
21060 Helle Ave
21060 Helle Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Three bedroom ranch home available for rent! Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Off street parking with a large driveway and a 1.5 car garage. Available for immediate move in!!! $30 application fee for all applicants over the age of 18.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
19657 Caldwell
19657 Caldwell Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
845 sqft
CUTE AND QUAINT 3 BEDROOM EAST DETROIT - NOW AVAILABLE: 3 bedroom bungalow awaiting the perfect tenants. Freshly painted gray walls with white trimming throughout home. Front kitchen nook with bay windows.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34051 Viceroy
34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
7035 Yacht Ave
7035 Yacht Avenue, Warren, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 bedroom 2-story house - 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story, mix of hardwood floors, Allure flooring and carpet, big kitchen and separate laundry room, huge yard waiting for all the fun times to be had.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
20445 Greeley
20445 Greeley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1183 sqft
20445 Greeley Available 08/04/20 Beautiful 3 beds 1 Bath two stories house in Highland Park - This Property will be available for move in starting in August We will be showing the property starting the week of July 27th.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
26130 Fairfield
26130 Fairfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
PRIME AREA OF WARREN ~ FULLY UPDATED SOLID BRICK RANCH ~ 3 BED, 1.1 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FINISHED BASEMENT ~ COVERED PORCH ~ - Check out this FULLY RENOVATED Solid Brick Ranch in the HEART OF WARREN.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coleman A. Young International Airport
12918 Saint Louis Street
12918 Saint Louis Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$495
676 sqft
House For Sale - No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - 12918 Saint Louis Street, Detroit, MI 48212 Total of 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath 676 sq ft For Sale for 19,500 with a down payment of $1900 and monthly payments of $250 a month.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pershing
19333 Harned St
19333 Harned Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 07/29/20 This fresh 3 bedroom and 1 bath bungalow will make you feel cozy with carpeted floors all throughout the house, security doors for added protection and a very inviting front covered porch perfect for your morning coffee and a 1
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Center Line, MI

Finding an apartment in Center Line that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

