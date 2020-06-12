Apartment List
/
MI
/
battle creek
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Battle Creek, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
4 Units Available
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
974 sqft
The Landings at the Preserve in Battle Creek, Michigan feature updated kitchens with breakfast bars. Spacious floor plans and patios or balconies. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
8 Units Available
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
1000 sqft
Forest Hills is the ultimate answer to quality living in a haven of serene beauty and comfort.& around the clock attention to you.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
1 Unit Available
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$802
1000 sqft
Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$518
1063 sqft
From the very first day...you're at home. The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1835 W Michigan Avenue
1835 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Move in ready and spacious two bedroom, one bath second floor apartment. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features a balcony, wall A/C unit, coin operated laundry on site and locked entry.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Convis St Apt 28
25 Convis Street, Battle Creek, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
This apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Also includes balcony, air conditioning, car port and so much more. We welcome Section 8. Rent is $750 if you do direct pay you would receive a $50.00 rent credit.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14 S Burdge Street
14 South Burdge Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$780
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Battle Creek - Recently updated two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Battle Creek with a great deal of character! Hardwood floors, enclosed porch, large yard plus a 1 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Battle Creek

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
563 Garrison Avenue
563 Garrison Avenue, Calhoun County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Take your standard of living to the next level with this luxury apartment that offers everything you deserve and more. Garrison Pines is more than just a place to live; it's a place you can truly call home.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Creek

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6440 N 39th Street
6440 North 39th Street, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Currently occupied, available 7/1/20. Exceptional home with 3 acres adjacent to over 400 acres owned by MSU. Private lake views. Updated home with large kitchen, eating area and 4 season room overlooking lake.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5140 11 Mile Rd
5140 11 Mile Road, Calhoun County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
998 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Burlington. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, yard, attached 1 car garage and a huge storage building .
City Guide for Battle Creek, MI

So you are looking for a humble abode in Battle Creek that looks nice but won’t break the bank? Don’t worry, we have you covered. Finding an apartment for rent in “Cereal City” (home to the Kellogg family and cereal factory) is relatively easy and surprisingly affordable. Home to swanky hi-rise condos and cozy townhomes and apartments, Battle Creek has the ideal rental property for you. Just take a gander at some of our listings.

The third largest city in Michigan, Battle Creek is located in the southwest region of the Great Lakes state. The quality of life in Battle Creek is extraordinary and the crime rate is very low. Parks, trails and outdoor recreation are huge with many of the 52,000 locals and one of the most appealing facts about the city, aside from the views, is that affordability of living is a part of life in Battle Creek.

Searching for the perfect apartment in “Cereal City” can be fun considering the area is filled with great things to do and has a variety of different style apartment, condo, townhome options. Upgraded apartments with all the bells and whistles (think pools, parking, fireplaces, gym memberships, and views) are par for the course here and don’t come with a hefty price tag. The median rental price is less than the state standard (about $690) and you can snag a 2 BR unit for around $600. Did we mention most rental prices include utilities?! Life in Battle Creek just keeps getting better, huh?

Want to test the waters before signing a long term lease? No sweat. Many of the local apartment rentals allow short term leases, so you don’t have to get stuck in a contract downtown if you are more of a suburban/north end kinda guy. However, if a de-luxe apartment in the sky is a dream of yours, historic downtown Battle Creek is your destination. Living down here is not only affordable, in luxury apartment standards, but the rental properties, like Battle Creek Towers, offer views, short term leases, hardwood floors, underground parking, and upgraded, pet-friendly units.

Whether you live with your family in the north end, prefer getting back to nature in the south end or want to whoop it up in the newly renovated downtown area, there is a spot for you…and your little dog too. That’s right, some apartments in Battle Creek are pretty pet friendly and are willing to accept those four-legged roommates with a bit of a deposit and some weight restrictions (of course - sorry Clifford!).

Though it does have strong factory roots, Battle Creek is about much more than just cereal. Festivals, culture and a revitalized downtown help to make the city a perfectly balanced place to live. Best of luck on your apartment search! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Battle Creek, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Battle Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Battle Creek 2 BedroomsBattle Creek Apartments with Balcony
Battle Creek Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIEast Lansing, MIForest Hills, MI
Kentwood, MIJackson, MINorthview, MIHolt, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MI
East Grand Rapids, MISpringfield, MIDeWitt, MIPortland, MIPortage, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kellogg Community CollegeKalamazoo College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas College