1835 W Michigan Avenue

Move in ready and spacious two bedroom, one bath second floor apartment. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features a balcony, wall A/C unit, coin operated laundry on site and locked entry. The landlord covers trash, water/sewer, lawn care and snow removal. Location convenient to Fort Custer, downtown Battle Creek and Richland. Call to schedule a tour today! $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Pictures are similar but not exact to this unit.