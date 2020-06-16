All apartments in Battle Creek
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:30 PM

1835 W Michigan Avenue

1835 West Michigan Avenue · (269) 568-4117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1835 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move in ready and spacious two bedroom, one bath second floor apartment. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features a balcony, wall A/C unit, coin operated laundry on site and locked entry. The landlord covers trash, water/sewer, lawn care and snow removal. Location convenient to Fort Custer, downtown Battle Creek and Richland. Call to schedule a tour today! $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Pictures are similar but not exact to this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 W Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1835 W Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Battle Creek, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Battle Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 W Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1835 W Michigan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 W Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1835 W Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 W Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1835 W Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Battle Creek.
Does 1835 W Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1835 W Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1835 W Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 W Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 W Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1835 W Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1835 W Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1835 W Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 W Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 W Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
