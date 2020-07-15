/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scarborough, ME
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
19 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
Results within 5 miles of Scarborough
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
15 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
760 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Last updated May 6 at 12:29 AM
11 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Val Terrace
4 Val Terrace, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
4 Val Terrace Available 07/17/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer, cable and internet plus a garage! Electric not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Knightville
96 Ocean Street
96 Ocean Street, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1352 sqft
96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0 $1,750.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland Mills
66 Stroudwater St. #3
66 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Westbrook-66 Stroudwater St. #3: 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 3rd floor $1350.00 per month plus utilities - Westbrook-Stroudwater Street: 3rd floor 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. Eat-in Kitchen, combined Living room/dining room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Scarborough
Last updated April 29 at 08:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Pine Tree Avenue
8 Pine Tree Avenue, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Walk to Beach - Property Id: 311104 Seasonal Rental October 2020-May 2021 Cozy updated duplex only a 3 min walk to the ocean and Ferry Beach.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Seaside Avenue - 5
311 Seaside Ave, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1569 sqft
This is a partially furnished 2bdr 2bth condo with an amazing ocean view, it comes with a one car garage and one other dedicated parking space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
48 Maggie Lane
48 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Great townhouse in desirable North Deering location. Just off Forest Ave. Close to all Portland has to offer. Close to Portland Trails, shopping and schools. Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping and snow removal in this duplex property.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverton
38 Maggie Lane
38 Maggie Lane, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
Great townhouse duplex available for rent August 1st. Great location, just off Forest Ave. but tucked away from the busy road. Easy access to shopping, on the bus line, Downtown Portland and highways. Very close to UNE on Stevens Ave.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portland
15 Middle St. Unit 203
15 Middle St, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1233 sqft
East End Luxury 2BR/2BA Condo with Reserved Garage Parking, Private Balcony, and Shared Courtyard Patio Space - Available for immediate occupancy! This first-time, pristine rental offers the best of all worlds! Located right in the heart of the