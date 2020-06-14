All apartments in Salisbury
1523 Anchors Way

Location

1523 Anchors Way, Salisbury, MD 21801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2568 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Look no further, this place will by far meet all of your families needs!

4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath fully remodeled home located in the highly demanded Harbor Point neighborhood. A Gorgeous MUST SEE!

Spacious open floor plan, contemporary design with fantastic finishes. Fresh paint, carpet, flooring, bathrooms and much more! Brand new home feeling without the brand new cost! Over 2,500 square feet of living space! Beautiful yard with irrigation installed. Minutes from downtown shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Contact our office at 410.202.0799

Applications can be found at www.anchoredpropertyservices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Anchors Way have any available units?
1523 Anchors Way has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Anchors Way have?
Some of 1523 Anchors Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Anchors Way currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Anchors Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Anchors Way pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Anchors Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salisbury.
Does 1523 Anchors Way offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Anchors Way does offer parking.
Does 1523 Anchors Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Anchors Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Anchors Way have a pool?
No, 1523 Anchors Way does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Anchors Way have accessible units?
No, 1523 Anchors Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Anchors Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Anchors Way does not have units with dishwashers.
