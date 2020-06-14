1523 Anchors Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Look no further, this place will by far meet all of your families needs!



4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath fully remodeled home located in the highly demanded Harbor Point neighborhood. A Gorgeous MUST SEE!



Spacious open floor plan, contemporary design with fantastic finishes. Fresh paint, carpet, flooring, bathrooms and much more! Brand new home feeling without the brand new cost! Over 2,500 square feet of living space! Beautiful yard with irrigation installed. Minutes from downtown shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Contact our office at 410.202.0799



Applications can be found at www.anchoredpropertyservices.com