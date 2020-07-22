Apartment List
39 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Reisterstown, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,100 in Reisterstown is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
3 Units Available
Reisterstown
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
200 CORK LANE
200 Cork Lane, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vouchers welcome!
Results within 1 mile of Reisterstown
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
11 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Reisterstown
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,033
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 NICODEMUS ROAD
1406 Nicodemus Road, Baltimore County, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
4060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 NICODEMUS ROAD in Baltimore County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Reisterstown
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
11 Units Available
Cheswolde
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$959
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1150 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$902
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
7 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1043 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
12 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
9 Units Available
Cheswolde
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$938
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
37 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$945
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1015 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
18 Units Available
Reisterstown Station
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
24 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,034
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,344
936 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
12 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
6 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,099
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
6 Units Available
Grove Park
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1245 sqft
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
4 Units Available
Glen
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Cheswolde
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
3 Units Available
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community just minutes from grocery stores, the library, and area parks. On-site amenities include free parking, a pool, and laundry in each building. Separate dining rooms and larger patios and balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
3 Units Available
Glen
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
City Guide for Reisterstown, MD

Reisterstown: A small Maryland town named after John Reister, a German immigrant who purchased the plot of land that would become Reisterstown in 1758.

There is a heavy historical link between this part of Maryland and the most eastern part of Pennsylvania. Both areas were settled largely by German and Dutch immigrants in the mid-1600s.This is a community of just under 27,000 hardworking people that take pride in their homes and in their community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,100 in Reisterstown, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,100 in Reisterstown is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,100 in Reisterstown in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,100 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

