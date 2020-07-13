/
/
/
apartments under 1300
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 PM
7 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Montgomery Village, MD
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd, Montgomery Village, MD
Studio
$1,256
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from I-270 and Shady Grove Metro. On-site fitness center provided. Near area trails and green space. This high-rise community provides spacious interiors, a balcony or patio, and a morning coffee bar.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)
Results within 1 mile of Montgomery Village
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery Village
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,025
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
1 of 19
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
324 MAIN STREET
324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2880 sqft
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright.
Results within 10 miles of Montgomery Village
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
31 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,286
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village 3 BedroomsMontgomery Village Apartments under $1,300Montgomery Village Apartments under $1,400Montgomery Village Apartments under $1,600Montgomery Village Apartments with BalconyMontgomery Village Apartments with GarageMontgomery Village Apartments with GymMontgomery Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontgomery Village Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Village Apartments with PoolMontgomery Village Apartments with Washer-DryerMontgomery Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsMontgomery Village Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA