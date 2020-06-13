Apartment List
92 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD

Finding an apartment in Eldersburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
$
9 Units Available
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Sykesville, close to parks and recreation. Units feature air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, online portal and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
37 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Reisterstown
3 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
48 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
8 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Cree Ct
8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2120 sqft
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
5014 Stone Shop Cir.
5014 Stone Shop Circle, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
985 sqft
5014 Stone Shop Cir. Available 07/01/20 1st Floor Condo Unit- Owings Mills, MD - Available July 1st, this 1st floor condo is a must see. This unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, with new carpeting throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Downtown Columbia
7 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Harpers Choice
8 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,364
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Wilde Lake
18 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,432
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hickory Ridge
4 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,367
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,056
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wilde Lake
32 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hickory Ridge
7 Units Available
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just seven miles west of I-95. Newly renovated luxury units have energy efficient appliance packages, storage space, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Property offers a clubhouse, courtyard, 24-hour gym, and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Reisterstown
9 Units Available
Richmar Owings Mills
13E Richmar Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby Route 140 and I-795 provide easy access to all that Baltimore and Westminster have to offer. This is a pet-friendly community with an onsite pool, playground and individual storage units. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Eldersburg, MD

"I hear the distant thunder-hum, / Maryland! / The Old Line's bugle, fife, and drum, / Maryland!" (- Official State Song of Maryland)

Eldersburg is a town in Carroll County, Maryland. The population is around 30,530, and it’s only a short distance from our nation’s capitol, Washington D.C. It’s a fantastic place to live for people who commute to D.C. or nearby Sykesville for work. Residents love it because it’s a quaint and historic area. There are free concerts outdoors in Eldersburg Town Park every week and it’s set in the midst of the beautiful, rolling farmland of Maryland.

Having trouble with Craigslist Eldersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eldersburg, MD

Finding an apartment in Eldersburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

