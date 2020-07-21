6090 CHAN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

2 bedroom/1 bath farmhouse with spacious yard in rural setting. Tenants have exclusive use of approximately 1 acre of land directly surrounding the house. Newly renovated kitchen & bathroom. Laundry room w/ washer & dryer. No Pets or Smoking Allowed.