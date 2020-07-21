2 bedroom/1 bath farmhouse with spacious yard in rural setting. Tenants have exclusive use of approximately 1 acre of land directly surrounding the house. Newly renovated kitchen & bathroom. Laundry room w/ washer & dryer. No Pets or Smoking Allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6090 CHAN PLACE have any available units?
6090 CHAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charles County, MD.
Is 6090 CHAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6090 CHAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.