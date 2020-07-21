All apartments in Charles County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

6090 CHAN PLACE

6090 Chan Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6090 Chan Pl, Charles County, MD 20646

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom/1 bath farmhouse with spacious yard in rural setting. Tenants have exclusive use of approximately 1 acre of land directly surrounding the house. Newly renovated kitchen & bathroom. Laundry room w/ washer & dryer. No Pets or Smoking Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6090 CHAN PLACE have any available units?
6090 CHAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charles County, MD.
Is 6090 CHAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6090 CHAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6090 CHAN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6090 CHAN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charles County.
Does 6090 CHAN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6090 CHAN PLACE offers parking.
Does 6090 CHAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6090 CHAN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6090 CHAN PLACE have a pool?
No, 6090 CHAN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6090 CHAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6090 CHAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6090 CHAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6090 CHAN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6090 CHAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6090 CHAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
