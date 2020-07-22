121 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Catonsville, MD
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 42
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 25
Well you know I went to Baltimore /So confident and wise / [...] /And let them see these things you see / And hear the words you say -- From "Baltimore" by Lyle Lovett
If there are any words to say about what you see in Baltimore, they should be about how confident and wise you are about your decision to move there. Catonsville, Maryland is just nine short miles from Baltimore, sandwiched between Woodlawn to the North and Arbutus to the South East. Somehow, though, Catonsville still manages to stand out as a premier residential and business hub. Despite its modest size, this town has been able to pack itself into 13 small communities, making it the 17th largest Maryland community.
Having trouble with Craigslist Catonsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Catonsville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Catonsville in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.