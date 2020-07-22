Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

121 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Catonsville, MD

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6131 UNIT 2 NORTHDALE ROAD
6131 Northdale Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
1559 sqft
Available August 25, 2020.1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Catonsville townhouse. Eat in Kitchen, living room. Washer/dryer included. Yard maintenance provided. Will consider your pet cat. No smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Catonsville
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
8 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$875
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Yale Heights
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
9 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Oaklee
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Beechfield
532 Coventry Rd #4
532 Coventry Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Renovated Apartment near Baltimore County - Upgraded 1 bedroom with den apartment with New Paint, Central Air, Upgraded Appliances Close to Catonsville You must make at least 3x's the rent to get approved Near Highway, Schools and Churches Apply

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.
Results within 5 miles of Catonsville
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
41 Units Available
Bridgeview-Greenlawn
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$902
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Windsor Hills
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$720
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$973
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
12 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
East Arlington
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Gwynns Falls Park
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
656 sqft
Suburban Living with the Conveniences of the City - Charming 1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom apartments feature central air and a well-designed kitchen with appliances including range and refrigerator. The building has a large parking lot.
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
4 Units Available
East Arlington
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
696 sqft
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Westport
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
2 Units Available
West Forest Park
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
884 sqft
Prime location near parks, and close to local schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments with private patio or balcony, air conditioning, garbage disposal and parking. Community has on-site laundry facility, internet access and package receiving services.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
18 Units Available
Reisterstown Station
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
14 Units Available
Leakin Park
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Lakeland
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1240 sqft
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
City Guide for Catonsville, MD

Well you know I went to Baltimore /So confident and wise / [...] /And let them see these things you see / And hear the words you say -- From "Baltimore" by Lyle Lovett

If there are any words to say about what you see in Baltimore, they should be about how confident and wise you are about your decision to move there. Catonsville, Maryland is just nine short miles from Baltimore, sandwiched between Woodlawn to the North and Arbutus to the South East. Somehow, though, Catonsville still manages to stand out as a premier residential and business hub. Despite its modest size, this town has been able to pack itself into 13 small communities, making it the 17th largest Maryland community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Catonsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Catonsville, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Catonsville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Catonsville in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

