/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
13 Apartments for rent in Norton Center, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Norton Center
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
18 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,632
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Results within 10 miles of Norton Center
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
27 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 8 at 02:19pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
258 Chestnut Farm Way
258 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Master suite, laundry, ample storage, & more - Property Id: 283727 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers.
1 of 11
Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6 Hilltop Dr
6 Hilltop Drive, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Walpole. Amenities included: whirlpool appliances, pool, gym, in unit washer dryer and so much more! Utilities included: water and trash.Residents are responsible for gas and electric. Is pet friendly.
Similar Pages
Norton Center 1 BedroomsNorton Center 2 BedroomsNorton Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorton Center 3 Bedrooms
Norton Center Apartments with GarageNorton Center Apartments with GymNorton Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorton Center Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAMilton, MALynn, MA