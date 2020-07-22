Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Littleton Common, MA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Littleton Common offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
$
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Results within 1 mile of Littleton Common
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,053
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,606
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
18 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,047
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Littleton Common
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
29 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:25 AM
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,917
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/360-littleton-rd-chelmsford-ma-unit-d3/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5951673)

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Results within 10 miles of Littleton Common
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
9 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
16 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
12 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,202
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
150 N Shore Dr B
150 N Shore Dr, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Lakefront Property - Stow MA - Property Id: 297168 Beautiful property with lake view and all amenities. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, fireplace, off-street parking, all utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
12 Units Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1649 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1638 sqft
Avalon Sudbury offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a pet friendly and smoke free community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Keyes Rd
100 Keyes Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1271 sqft
This sun-drenched condo in the heart of one of New England's most beloved walkable villages was recently renovated with granite counters, upscale cabinetry and appliances, and hardwood or stone floors throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pawtucketville
557 Varnum Avenue
557 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Desirable New Luxury Apartment available for rent. Full capacity washer & dryer included in unit. The apartment development also includes a community room, fitness area & assigned parking.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Wilson Street, #2 Unit #2
15 Wilson St, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
800 sqft
Newly renovated and energy efficient 1 bedroom close Town Center - First floor easy access apartment. Totally renovated 2 years ago. Energy Efficient 100% foam insulation on walls and ceiling, new baseboard heating system by gas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Littleton Common, MA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Littleton Common offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Littleton Common. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Littleton Common can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

