/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Amesbury Town, MA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
923 sqft
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.
Results within 10 miles of Amesbury Town
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Haverhill
24 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
9 Maple Ave.
9 Maple Avenue, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1Bath in Haverhill. 1 of a kind Victorian House. Utilities paid by owner. Unit is near Restaurants, Shops, on Public transportation, Very close to the public library. This one wont last. contact me for a showing.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
866 Haverhill Street
866 Haverhill Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Newly renovated and oversized one bedroom with off street parking. You will love all the space this one bedroom has to offer. Plus, a large brand new kitchen, spacious bedroom with great closet space, and updated bath.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
102 Front Street
102 Front Street, Exeter, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,800
887 sqft
Available now. Recently renovated private 1 bedroom, 1 bath carriage house for lease. First floor features high ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen, breakfast nook and living/dining area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
497 Ocean Boulevard
497 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Enjoy incredible views of the beach every day! This one bedroom is located across the street from Hampton Beach. It has been refreshed with new paint and carpets. Tons of natural light and your own balcony with panoramic ocean views.
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.
Similar Pages
Amesbury Town Apartments with GarageAmesbury Town Apartments with GymAmesbury Town Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAAbington, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MA