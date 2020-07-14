All apartments in Ruston
707 Monrovia Drive

707 Monrovia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

707 Monrovia Drive, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
707 Monrovia Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Getting Updates! - This house features an attached carport, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a backyard for entertaining, and will have fresh paint throughout!. This house won't last long so call RE/MAX today!
To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE5091282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Monrovia Drive have any available units?
707 Monrovia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
Is 707 Monrovia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
707 Monrovia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Monrovia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Monrovia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 707 Monrovia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 707 Monrovia Drive offers parking.
Does 707 Monrovia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Monrovia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Monrovia Drive have a pool?
No, 707 Monrovia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 707 Monrovia Drive have accessible units?
No, 707 Monrovia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Monrovia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Monrovia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Monrovia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Monrovia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
