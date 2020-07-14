Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

707 Monrovia Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Getting Updates! - This house features an attached carport, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a backyard for entertaining, and will have fresh paint throughout!. This house won't last long so call RE/MAX today!

To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.



(RLNE5091282)