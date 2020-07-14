All apartments in Ruston
Ruston, LA
2848 West Barnett Springs Rd
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

2848 West Barnett Springs Rd

2848 West Barnett Springs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2848 West Barnett Springs Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2016 for 14 MONTH Lease. Available for One Year Renewal at Lease Ending.
HOMEVILLE APARTMENTS-Unfurnished Unit Features 2 Private Bedroom Suites with attached Full Bath and Walk-in Closet, Large open plan Living Room/Kitchen with Storage Closet....Washer/Dryer Set May Be Available for $45.00/mth Extra (Please Inquire)
Management pays Water, Sewerage, Debris Disposal, and Monthly Pest Control. Does NOT include electricity, cable, or internet.
Pets Allowed/Separate Pet Lease/Non-Refundable Deposit for $300 per pet, limit 1 acceptable pets. Dog Breed and Size Restrictions apply. Management approval required
Homeville Apartments are pet friendly, non-smoking and are located one mile from the LA Tech campus on West Barnett Springs. These one, two and three bedroom apartments were built in 2004 and are spacious with a private bathroom attached to each bedroom. Picnic tables and barbeque grills are provided for residents and provide an area to gather and enjoy friends. Pet stations are located throughout the property for pet owners to use while walking their dogs. An onsite assistant property manager is available to answer questions and help as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd have any available units?
2848 West Barnett Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
What amenities does 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd have?
Some of 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2848 West Barnett Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2848 West Barnett Springs Rd has units with air conditioning.
