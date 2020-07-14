2848 West Barnett Springs Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2016 for 14 MONTH Lease. Available for One Year Renewal at Lease Ending.

HOMEVILLE APARTMENTS-Unfurnished Unit Features 2 Private Bedroom Suites with attached Full Bath and Walk-in Closet, Large open plan Living Room/Kitchen with Storage Closet....Washer/Dryer Set May Be Available for $45.00/mth Extra (Please Inquire)

Management pays Water, Sewerage, Debris Disposal, and Monthly Pest Control. Does NOT include electricity, cable, or internet.

Pets Allowed/Separate Pet Lease/Non-Refundable Deposit for $300 per pet, limit 1 acceptable pets. Dog Breed and Size Restrictions apply. Management approval required

Homeville Apartments are pet friendly, non-smoking and are located one mile from the LA Tech campus on West Barnett Springs. These one, two and three bedroom apartments were built in 2004 and are spacious with a private bathroom attached to each bedroom. Picnic tables and barbeque grills are provided for residents and provide an area to gather and enjoy friends. Pet stations are located throughout the property for pet owners to use while walking their dogs. An onsite assistant property manager is available to answer questions and help as needed.