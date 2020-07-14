All apartments in Ruston
Find more places like 2306 E Georgia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ruston, LA
/
2306 E Georgia Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2306 E Georgia Ave

2306 E Georgia Ave · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ruston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2306 E Georgia Ave, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2306 E Georgia Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2306 E Georgia Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom with Fenced in Backyard and Shop! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home just minutes outside of Ruston. Lots of parking and a large backyard with shed. This house won't last long so call RE/MAX today!To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 E Georgia Ave have any available units?
2306 E Georgia Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2306 E Georgia Ave have?
Some of 2306 E Georgia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 E Georgia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2306 E Georgia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 E Georgia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2306 E Georgia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 2306 E Georgia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2306 E Georgia Ave offers parking.
Does 2306 E Georgia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 E Georgia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 E Georgia Ave have a pool?
No, 2306 E Georgia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2306 E Georgia Ave have accessible units?
No, 2306 E Georgia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 E Georgia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 E Georgia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 E Georgia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 E Georgia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2306 E Georgia Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Village
2301 Timberline Court
Ruston, LA 71270

Similar Pages

Ruston 2 BedroomsRuston 3 Bedrooms
Ruston Apartments with Balconies
Ruston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Dorado, ARWest Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

South Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity