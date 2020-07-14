Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2306 E Georgia Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom with Fenced in Backyard and Shop! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home just minutes outside of Ruston. Lots of parking and a large backyard with shed. This house won't last long so call RE/MAX today!To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028065)