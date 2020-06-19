1407 Alpine St

Amenities

1407 Alpine is a 3bed/1bath house located in Ruston. This house has been recently painted on the interior of the house. It also has new flooring in 2 of the bedroom. This home has a single car attached carport along with exterior storage with washer/dryer hookups. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator and a stove. Pet under 25lbs welcome! Rent: $700 Security Deposit: $700 Providence Real Estate, LLC Phone: 318-202-5939 301 E Alabama Ave. Suite B Ruston, La 71270, USA www.providencerentals.org

