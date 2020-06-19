All apartments in Ruston
Ruston, LA
1407 Alpine St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1407 Alpine St

1407 Alpine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Alpine Ave, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1407 Alpine is a 3bed/1bath house located in Ruston. This house has been recently painted on the interior of the house. It also has new flooring in 2 of the bedroom. This home has a single car attached carport along with exterior storage with washer/dryer hookups. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator and a stove. Pet under 25lbs welcome!
Rent: $700
Security Deposit: $700

Providence Real Estate, LLC
Phone: 318-202-5939
301 E Alabama Ave.
Suite B
Ruston, La 71270, USA
www.providencerentals.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Alpine St have any available units?
1407 Alpine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
What amenities does 1407 Alpine St have?
Some of 1407 Alpine St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Alpine St currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Alpine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Alpine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Alpine St is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Alpine St offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Alpine St does offer parking.
Does 1407 Alpine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Alpine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Alpine St have a pool?
No, 1407 Alpine St does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Alpine St have accessible units?
No, 1407 Alpine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Alpine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Alpine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Alpine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1407 Alpine St has units with air conditioning.
