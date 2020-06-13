All apartments in Red Chute
Find more places like 219 Chimney.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Chute, LA
/
219 Chimney
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:45 PM

219 Chimney

219 Chimney Lane · (318) 862-8620 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Red Chute
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

219 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA 71037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 219 Chimney · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel. Open kitchen with new refrigerator and portable microwave. Breakfast nook with ceiling fan and great natural light overlooking large back yard. Separate formal dining area with decorative lighting and ceiling fan. Split bedrooms from master bedroom. Master bath is completely renovated with new shower, large walk-in closest, separate vanity area. All bedrooms have great closest space with more closest in hallway. Additional room located in garage that if fully air conditioned with A/C and Heat. Built in desk with extra storage and cabinet space, great for office or craft room
Big fenced in yard, plenty of trees for shade and large covered patio, great for grilling.

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4684615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Chimney have any available units?
219 Chimney has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Chimney have?
Some of 219 Chimney's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Chimney currently offering any rent specials?
219 Chimney isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Chimney pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Chimney is pet friendly.
Does 219 Chimney offer parking?
Yes, 219 Chimney does offer parking.
Does 219 Chimney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Chimney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Chimney have a pool?
No, 219 Chimney does not have a pool.
Does 219 Chimney have accessible units?
No, 219 Chimney does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Chimney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Chimney has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Chimney have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Chimney has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 219 Chimney?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Red Chute 3 BedroomsRed Chute Apartments with Balcony
Red Chute Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRed Chute Apartments with Parking
Red Chute Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LABossier City, LA
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity