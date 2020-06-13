219 Chimney

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel. Open kitchen with new refrigerator and portable microwave. Breakfast nook with ceiling fan and great natural light overlooking large back yard. Separate formal dining area with decorative lighting and ceiling fan. Split bedrooms from master bedroom. Master bath is completely renovated with new shower, large walk-in closest, separate vanity area. All bedrooms have great closest space with more closest in hallway. Additional room located in garage that if fully air conditioned with A/C and Heat. Built in desk with extra storage and cabinet space, great for office or craft room

Big fenced in yard, plenty of trees for shade and large covered patio, great for grilling.



*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities.

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.



No Cats Allowed



