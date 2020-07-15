Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Moss Bluff, LA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
308 Tupelo Ln
308 Tupelo Lane, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2509 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Moss Bluff with 2 living areas, vaulted ceiling in the den with fireplace. Home has nice size yard that is fenced and has outside storage. Pets are allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Results within 5 miles of Moss Bluff
34 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$811
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
28 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 Unit Available
738 Kirkman St
738 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3320 sqft
Beautiful, historical home in the garden district. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful wood-work, high ceilings, pocket doors, and balcony. Master suite downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.

1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.

1 Unit Available
3703 Common Street - 11
3703 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1010 sqft
3703 Common St.

1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances

1 Unit Available
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
2201 2nd St
2201 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1275 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with stained concrete flooring. Home hard large yard and nice porch area. No pets!

1 Unit Available
3108 Aster Street - J
3108 Aster Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
This great apartment has it all! 2 bed/1 bath, centrally located and newly renovated, with a small private courtyard, built-in washer & dryer, granite counters, and stainless dishwasher, microwave, oven, and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Moss Bluff
67 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
47 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
32 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$940
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,123
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
13 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
9 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1085 sqft
1 bedroom apartments, or 4 bedroom townhomes. Flats on Walters has the right home for you. Fitness center and amazon lockers included. Schedule a tour today!
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
18 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$764
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$930
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.

1 Unit Available
1855 Osage Trail
1855 Sage Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1280 sqft
Newly remodeled in the country! - Freshly renovated mobile home with a new porch and driveway in the country. No carpet! (RLNE5920035)

1 Unit Available
297 Welcome Rd
297 Welcome Road, Beauregard County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Completely updated four bedroom, two bath home located on a large lot in Ragley. Home has a large covered back porch and comes with brand new stainless appliances. Pets are allowed with owner approval and will require a $300 non-refundable pet fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Moss Bluff, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moss Bluff renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

