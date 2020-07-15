Apartment List
/
LA
/
moss bluff
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Moss Bluff, LA with garages

Moss Bluff apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
909 Green Rd
909 Green Road, Moss Bluff, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
Moss Bluff 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on a dead end street. Features gas stove, dishwasher, central air and heat, and two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Moss Bluff

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1890 Poeyfarre Rd
1890 Poeyfarre Rd, Calcasieu County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1906 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home located in Orleans Run Subdivision in Moss Bluff. Home features an electric fire place, two car garage, and ample living space for your family. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Moss Bluff
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
28 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
904 Shafer St
904 Shafer Street, Westlake, LA
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available June, 2019. Property offers a 500 sq ft store front with a private office, full bath and kitchenette. Along with a 1,300 sq ft warehouse. Warehouse is accessible from the office as well as two full size electric roll up doors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances
Results within 10 miles of Moss Bluff
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
16 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$930
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
67 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
47 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$940
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,123
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
297 Welcome Rd
297 Welcome Road, Beauregard County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Completely updated four bedroom, two bath home located on a large lot in Ragley. Home has a large covered back porch and comes with brand new stainless appliances. Pets are allowed with owner approval and will require a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Paisley Pkwy
309 Paisley Pkwy, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1578 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath home located in Sulphur. Home is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10. Six month lease is available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
142 W Oak Ln
142 West Oak Lane, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Cute cottage near College Oaks Elementary & MSU. Home is close to the interstate and shopping. Home is all electric and has been completely remodeled. Large 25x40 workshop with electricity & a 9.5 x 25 lean-to attached to it.

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
704 Esplanade
704 Esplanade Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2653 sqft
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University.

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2029 Marge Lane
2029 Marge Lane, Sulphur, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2510 sqft
This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Gilmar Acres is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Downstairs you'll find 1 bedroom suite; upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Moss Bluff, LA

Moss Bluff apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Moss Bluff 3 BedroomsMoss Bluff Apartments with Balconies
Moss Bluff Apartments with GaragesMoss Bluff Apartments with Parking
Moss Bluff Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoss Bluff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXOrange, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LADeRidder, LABridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXCarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University