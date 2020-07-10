/
apartments with washer dryer
93 Apartments for rent in Merrydale, LA with washer-dryer
Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
Downtown
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D Available 07/15/20 2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Old Goodwood
4900 Claycut Place Unit #6
4900 Clay Cut Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Fairwood
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1106 sqft
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free* This condo is in a gated community in a great location.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Mid City
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Mid City
1817 Olive
1817 Olive Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Charming Garden District Cottage - Charming Garden District home with great curb appeal. Inviting front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping, wrought iron fencing and huge magnolia tree.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Tara
7640 LaSalle #111
7640 Lasalle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Center/ Jefferson/ Lobdell - Spacious 2 bedroom condo on LaSalle Ave. Open kitchen and living area with tile floors and fireplace. Balcony off of living room with outside storage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
8155 Jefferson Hwy. #503
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Location on Jefferson Hwy. can't be beat!! 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Bocage Area. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
10286 W Winston Ave
10286 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1124 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available at Lake Plaza Condominiums. Updated granite counter tops, spacious rooms, with washer and dryer in unit. Complex has a pool, gym, gazebo, and lake for resident use.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Park Forest - Oakcrest
3932 Hillmont Dr.
3932 Hillmont Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
Beautiful Home - This home has a very large master bedroom with a den, fireplace, family room, open kitchen and breakfast room and covered patio Located near great shopping! Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sherwood Forest
522 S Flannery A
522 S Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$930
522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329 Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location. Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Mid City
720 Park Blvd
720 Park Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely rental in the Garden District. The entire interior and exterior of apartment has been recently painted. You will love the original hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6765 Corporate Blvd
6765 Corporate Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This second floor, lovely fully-furnished unit offers an excellent location on Corporate Blvd.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.