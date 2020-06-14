/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
49 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merrydale, LA
Victoria Farms
6680 Hanks Dr
6680 Hanks Drive, Merrydale, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683221)
Brookstown
4747 Annette St
4747 Annette Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683260)
Brookstown
5021 McClelland Dr
5021 Mcclelland Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685178)
Eden Park
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
808 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Sherwood Forest
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Downtown
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
645 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Mid City
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown East
Mid City Gardens
1690 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$555
555 sqft
Mid City Gardens appeals to those who demand quality and good taste in their living environment. Quailty construction and landscape in an ultra convenient location are the standard at this apartmetn commuity.
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6767 Corporate Blvd
6767 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
6767 Corporate Blvd Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Cedar Lodge - Large One BR, 1BA - Great condo in the Reserve at Cedar Lodge. Third floor unit with soaring ceiling heights.
Jefferson - Drusilla
10290 W. Winston Ave. Unit #6
10290 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
568 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in a Gated Community off Bluebonnet near Costco - Directions: Bluebonnet from Jefferson or Airline Hwy. Turn North on Celtic Ave. Turn Left on Professional Blvd. Drive to end of street and to the Gate of Lake Plaza Condos.
Mid City
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6765 Corporate Blvd
6765 Corporate Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
This second floor, lovely fully-furnished unit offers an excellent location on Corporate Blvd.
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$962
800 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Downtown
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
736 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.