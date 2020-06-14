/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 PM
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
652 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
14 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
790 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
1044 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
745 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
18 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
712 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1431 Old Spanish Trail Lot 4
1431 Old Spanish Trail Hwy, Cade, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
840 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath - Call 337.772.8005 for showings No Pets Allowed (RLNE4509318)
Results within 10 miles of Broussard
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
15 Units Available
Reserve at Squirrel Run
2118 W Old Spanish Trl, New Iberia, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
813 sqft
Set among lush, tropical landscaping against a picturesque golf course, Squirrel Run Apartments in New Iberia offers upscale living in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
27 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
720 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
For charming suburban living in a convenient location, look no further than Canterbury Square Apartments. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments offer you the comfortable and practical lifestyle youve been searching for.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$936
811 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
775 sqft
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
815 Martin Luther King Jr Drive 1br
815 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
Landfair Apartments - Property Id: 181934 Landfair Apartments is located at 815 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. We are located in upper Lafayette & half a mile from shopping & entertainment. The City Bus stop is conveniently located in front.
Similar Pages
Broussard Apartments with BalconyBroussard Apartments with GarageBroussard Apartments with GymBroussard Apartments with Parking