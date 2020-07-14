All apartments in Lincoln County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:09 AM

2955 Hwy 145

2955 Louisiana Highway 145 · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2955 Louisiana Highway 145, Lincoln County, LA 71227

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2955 Hwy 145 · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Choudrant! - Come take a look at this 2 bedroom home located in Choudrant. This home features 2 beds, 1bath, beautiful wood features, and plenty of living space. This one one won't last long! To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE5638703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Hwy 145 have any available units?
2955 Hwy 145 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2955 Hwy 145 currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Hwy 145 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Hwy 145 pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Hwy 145 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln County.
Does 2955 Hwy 145 offer parking?
No, 2955 Hwy 145 does not offer parking.
Does 2955 Hwy 145 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Hwy 145 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Hwy 145 have a pool?
No, 2955 Hwy 145 does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Hwy 145 have accessible units?
No, 2955 Hwy 145 does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Hwy 145 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Hwy 145 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Hwy 145 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Hwy 145 does not have units with air conditioning.
