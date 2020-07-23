/
/
ouachita county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
29 Apartments for rent in Ouachita County, LA📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Shadow Glen
1001 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA
Studio
$545
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
881 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom apartments located near I-20. Units are pet-friendly and include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Community features a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, and laundry facility.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Pine St Unit 14
110 Pine St, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit in downtown West Monroe. This apartment is directly behind Romas italian restaurant in downtown West Monroe. The location is on the Ouachita river. Unit has spacious bedrooms with large windows and large closets as well.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
175 White Oak Rd. 9
175 White Oak Rd, Ouachita County, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 1 Bedroom Private Cabin in the Woods - Property Id: 141426 A quiet, private one bedroom house at the back of a 4.9 acre property.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Rochelle Ave
201 Rochelle Avenue, Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Very Cute 2 bed 1 bath in Garden District - Very Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Garden District Small office or nursery attached to 2nd bedroom Tile or original hard wood floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel fridge and gas stove.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1813 McGuire Ave
1813 North Mcguire Avenue, Monroe, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Huge 4 bedroom home in Monroe! - You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located on McGuire avenue just off Hwy 165! Very spacious home with a convenient location near shopping, restaurants, ULM and Delta Community College.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
60 Colonial Dr. - A
60 Colonial Dr, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1423 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with laundry room. Quiet neighborhood located in the Town & Country area next to Hwy 165. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Colonial Dr. - D
66 Colonial Drive, Ouachita County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1602 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with laundry room, covered parking and security cameras throughout the property. Located in the Town & County area next to Hwy 165N.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
128 Ransom Street
128 Ransom Street, West Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in West Monroe just minutes from I-20 and Thomas Road. Fresh paint throughout and comes with all appliances, large kitchen/dining room and living room areas! Visit our Website: mpmmonroe.com or call: 318-914-2556
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
710 Mitchell Lane
710 Mitchell Lane, West Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
RENT: $600. DEPOSIT: $400. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED THREE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS INSIDE HOUSE COVERED GARAGE GAS AND ELECTRIC NEWLY REMODELED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS SCREENED-IN PORCH.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
145 Jennifer Lane - 30
145 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Stix Street - A
106 Stix St, West Monroe, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE INCLUDED. GREAT LOCATION NEAR THOMAS ROAD AND CYPRESS. APARTMENT CLOSE TO THOMAS ROAD AND CYPRESS IN WEST MONROE. QUIET STREET.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
401 Coleman Avenue - C
401 Coleman Ave, West Monroe, LA
2 Bedrooms
$525
650 sqft
WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $100 DEPOSIT. NICE, NEWLY REMODELED APARTMENT READY FOR YOU. ALL ELECTRIC. LARGE LIVING ROOM. KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES - STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Jennifer lane - A
110 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1087 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath washer/dryer connection and trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Website: mpmmonroe.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
207 Medalist Street
207 Medalist Rd, Ouachita County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2302 sqft
This is a stunning 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home located in Frenchman's Bend Subdivision! The home features a nice open floor plan, ceramic tile & hardwood flooring, neutral colors, tall/recessed ceilings, thick crown molding, recessed lighting, granite
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
54 Colonial Dr. - C
54 Colonial Dr, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1482 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with laundry room, storage room, and covered parking. Quiet neighborhood located in the Town & Country area next to Hwy 165. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
144 Jennifer Lane - 14
144 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Jennifer Lane - C
109 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
966 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath washer/dryer connection and trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
139 Jennifer Lane - 18
139 Jennifer Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
867 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath includes washer/dryer connection & trash/water paid. Located in the Town & County area off Old Sterlington Road. Location is minutes from everything, including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3200 Sterlington Road
3200 Sterlington Rd, Ouachita County, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
This unit is downstairs facing the beautiful wooded area where you may view grazing deer or other wildlife. It is in the first building nearest the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
326 Auburn Avenue
326 Auburn Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2374 sqft
$1,200 a month/$1,200 deposit. Application & credit check are required.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
129 Ridgedale Drive, Apt. 1
129 Ridgedale Drive, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$575
850 sqft
2 BED 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE FRIDGE/STOVE INCLUDED NO PETS ELECTRIC AND GAS 2 BED 1 BATH TOWNHOUSE ELECTRIC AND GAS STOVE/FRIDGE INCLUDED NO PETS
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 S 5th Street
1002 S 5th St, West Monroe, LA
1 Bedroom
$400
533 sqft
1 bed 1 bath apartment window unit electric and gas stove and fridge included no pets Fourplex 1 bed 1 bath apartment. window unit electric and gas
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1015 Spencer Avenue
1015 Spencer Avenue, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in North Monroe - You must see this beautifully well kept home at 1015 Spencer Ave Monroe, La. Very convenient location near Cormiers, Neville High School, Lee Jr. High and plenty of shopping and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1001 Meadowbrook Drive
1001 Meadowbrook Drive, West Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 Meadowbrook Drive in West Monroe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ouachita County area include South Arkansas Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Ruston, El Dorado, West Monroe, and Monroe have apartments for rent.