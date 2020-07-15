/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leesville, LA
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
906 Marvin Ave
906 Marvin Avenue, Leesville, LA
Completely Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath - Completely Remodeled 2 years ago, this 3/4 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Lee Hills Area. All new Carpet, Laminate, paint, appliances, heat and AC, kitchen cabinets and it has ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
102 East Lee St
102 East Lee Street, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2032 sqft
102 East Lee St Available 07/24/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Home - Custom Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Craftsmen Cottage Style Home in the center of town, one block off the historic district.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Nelda St
116 Nelda Street, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
116 Nelda St Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a fenced backyard - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a large Den, fenced Back Yard and covered parking for 2 vehicles. Pets are permitted with an approved application and non-refundable pet fee.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
310 Belview Rd
310 Belview Road, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Across from Leesville Sr, Jr, Elem Schools - Very well kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath directly across the street from Leesville Elementary, Junior and Senior High School. On a corner lot with a fenced back yard and single car carport.
1 of 18
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
2109 Kings Rd
2109 Kings Rd, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Lee Hills Area - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a Large Den with a Fenced Back Yard in the Lee Hills Area. New paint on the Walls and Tile floor in the Utility Room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1211 Port Arthur Ave
1211 Port Arthur Ter, Leesville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1701 sqft
1211 Port Arthur Ave Available 08/01/20 1211 Prot Arthur - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located close to Byrd hospital and Fort Polk. This home has an attached 2 car garage and a nice back yard. (RLNE4330073)
Results within 1 mile of Leesville
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
118 Clarence Ave
118 Clarence Avenue, New Llano, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath in New Llano - This recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a large livingroom, new Hickory Kitchen Cabinets, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom. Located in New Llano and is just minutes from the Fort Polk Main Gate.
Results within 5 miles of Leesville
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
313 Leonard Hunt Rd
313 Leonard Hunt Road, Vernon County, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
313 Leonard Hunt Rd Available 08/07/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath on 9 Private Acres in Anacoco - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath on 9 private acres in Anacoco La., large rooms, fireplace, large covered pack porch, 2 car carport and a covered workshop.
Results within 10 miles of Leesville
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Virginia
118 Virginia Street, Vernon County, LA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath on Vernon lake - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just 7 minutes from town on a channel of Vernon Lake. Laminate Flooring throughout, Cathedral Ceiling in the Livingroom with a Ceiling Fan.