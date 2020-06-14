Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Inniswold, LA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Inniswold renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
8 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Results within 1 mile of Inniswold
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
10290 W. Winston Ave. Unit #6
10290 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
568 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in a Gated Community off Bluebonnet near Costco - Directions: Bluebonnet from Jefferson or Airline Hwy. Turn North on Celtic Ave. Turn Left on Professional Blvd. Drive to end of street and to the Gate of Lake Plaza Condos.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
10286 W Winston Ave
10286 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1136 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available at Lake Plaza Condominiums. Updated granite counter tops, spacious rooms, with washer and dryer in unit. Complex has a pool, gym, gazebo, and lake for resident use.
Results within 5 miles of Inniswold
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,258
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shenandoah
13 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
O'Neal
52 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
Pollard - Woodchase
22 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Jones Creek
20 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
48 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$929
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 03:15pm
Perkins - Highland
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
1 Unit Available
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
15232 Hidden Villa Dr
15232 Hidden Villa Dr, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Gated Community - Fantastic design and gated community with pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This home has cypress cabinets, granite counters, and santos mahogony flooring. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office nook.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Inniswold, LA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Inniswold renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

