10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Houma, LA

Acadian
Acadia Park
1300 Laban Avenue, Houma, LA
2 Bedrooms
$870
910 sqft
Acadia Park Apartments in Houma, Louisiana offers high-quality, maintenance-free apartment living. We are located within minutes of Chabert Medical Center as well as great shopping, delectable restaurants, and endless entertainment.
Landing at Bayou Cane
1803 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma, LA
2 Bedrooms
$909
998 sqft
Enjoy an effortless lifestyle at the Landing Apartments at Bayou Cane, a gated pet-friendly community in Houma, Louisiana with classically designed apartments in a connected community atmosphere.
Canterbury House Apts
5467 W Park Ave, Houma, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 sqft
Canterbury House boasts comfortable apartments in Houma, Louisiana, which provide a much desired escape from the ordinary. Here, you can experience true southern style and charm. Our quaint, colonial architecture shines like a true gem.

3814 Highway 56
3814 Louisiana Highway 56, Houma, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Houma. Porcelain tile floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and walk in closets.
Belmere Luxury Apartments
100 Belmere Luxury Ct, Bayou Cane, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1087 sqft
Belmere Apartments in Houma, LA, offers upscale modern living with all the classic charm for which Louisiana is known.
Cameron Isles
100 Cameron Isles Ct, Bayou Cane, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
Cameron Isles is a brand-new luxury apartment community, located in Houma Louisiana. Our beautiful homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens including custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

256 Monarch Drive - B
256 Monarch Drive, Bayou Cane, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Apartment in 4-plex with Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher Ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bath, Wood laminate floor Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookup, Backyard $700 a month / $700 security deposit 1 year lease required 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment in

106 Gold Dr
106 Gold Dr, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Houma. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and walk in closets.

3594 Friendswood Drive - 2
3594 Friendswood Drive, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with Granite Counter Tops in very Clean & up and coming neighborhood less than 3 miles away from Down town, restaurants, and onways. Great Location, must See! Off street parking. Washer & Dryer hook ups included.

West End
206 Rue De Iberville
206 Rue D 'iberville, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
$1,195 Monthly with $1,195 Deposit!!!! THIS TWO STORY TOWN HOME IN THE MULBERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFERS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING A NEWER 2019 ROOF AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING . IT FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE, 1431 LIVING AREA, 2BR & 2.

