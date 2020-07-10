/
apartments with washer dryer
77 Apartments for rent in Central, LA with washer-dryer
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Fairwood
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.
29252 Red Willow Drive
29252 Red Willow Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully re-done home in the heart of Denham. Huge fenced in backyard with covered parking and storage shed. Comes with all appliances and washer/dryer. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.
Zachary
21440 Field Glen Drive
21440 Field Glen Dr, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
Beautiful, new construction home for lease in Meadow View in Zachary LA. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with stainless steel appliances and faux wood window treatments throughout. Move in ready with washer/dryer included. Beautiful view of community pond.
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.
Fairwood
1824 Winter Ridge
1824 Winter Ridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
- (RLNE5337720)
Park Forest - Oakcrest
3932 Hillmont Dr.
3932 Hillmont Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
Beautiful Home - This home has a very large master bedroom with a den, fireplace, family room, open kitchen and breakfast room and covered patio Located near great shopping! Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule
Sherwood Forest
522 S Flannery A
522 S Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$930
522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329 Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location. Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.
10353 Fountain Lane
10353 Fountain Ln, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2051 sqft
Beautiful new home in highly sought after Cella Gardens neighborhood. Minutes away from all the restaurants and shopping at Juban Crossing. 4 bedroom home with a beautiful open open floor plan and two car garage.
Jones Creek
4131 Country View Drive
4131 Country View Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1563 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in a great area of town. Hardwood floors throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer. Home has a storage shed and a workshop, covered Parking with a long driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Central
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$894
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$962
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Downtown
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.