3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carlyss, LA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4121 Ridgecrest St
4121 Ridgecrest Street, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Sulphur/Carlyss area! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features central air/heat, new flooring, carport, large yard, and is close to industries.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
336 Paisley Pkwy
336 Paisley Pkwy, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
Carlyss Place - Sulphur area 3 Bedroom 2 Bath custom built home with granite countertops, custom cabinets and open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
161 E Dave Dugas Rd
161 East Dave Dugas Road, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this darling three bedroom two bath home has a large front porch. It sits on a large lot and has an outside storage shed. It is close to refineries and Hackberry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
451 A A Meyers Rd.
451 A a Meyers Rd, Carlyss, LA
This huge, beautifully maintained 5 bedroom; 3 full bath house sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout. The wood burning fireplace is a bonus during the wintertime.
Results within 1 mile of Carlyss
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Invader St
1013 Invader Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
Sulphur 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located near Industries & Interstate 10. Home has fresh paint, and flooring, kitchen with appliances, large breezeway between 2 car garage with washer/dryer connections. Situated on a large lot.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1516 Quince St
1516 Quince Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1589 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home located in Sulphur. Home has a separate office area, large laundry and walk in pantry. There is a bonus room that leads to the fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2105 Olene Dr
2105 Olene Drive, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
Three bedroom two bath home located in Sulphur. Home comes with covered parking and it is minutes away from shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
529 Parish Rd.
529 W Parish Road, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1721 sqft
This great family home sits in an established neighborhood and features a big open living and dining room blending into the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Carlyss
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4941 Country Club Ct
4941 Country Club Ct, Lake Charles, LA
South Lake Charles 4 bedroom 2 bath home with three living areas. Large family room with fireplace, also has large den off of the kitchen, and front living area. Recently installed new wood vinyl flooring in most of home and new paint throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 Eveland Ave
17 Eveland Avenue, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2182 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Maplewood. Home has a fully fenced back yard with a covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
220 W Thomas St
220 W Thomas St, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Sulphur for rent. Pets 30lbs are less allowed with a non refundable pet fee of $350 per pet, plus an additional $10/month on rent. Click the link for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
178 Wallace Moore Road
178 Wallace Moore Road, Calcasieu County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fully furnished, well kept home available for immediate move-in! This house is conveniently located near fishing and industrial developments. 4 miles from LNG facility and less than 2 miles to the a local marina/ boat ramp.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2029 Marge Lane
2029 Marge Lane, Sulphur, LA
This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Gilmar Acres is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Downstairs you'll find 1 bedroom suite; upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Carlyss
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1368 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
20 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
9 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
46 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.