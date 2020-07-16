361 Grand Rue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Requires a 30 day Notice -

**Property Occupied by owners and will be available 30 days after an approved application**

Beautiful gated Belle Maison home. You know you are entering luxury starting with the spectacular gated boulevard. From the minute you walk up to the custom front doors and walk into the huge spacious family room, you feel at home. Extra high ceilings, oversized crown molding. The home flows so well from the family room to the breakfast area, to the kitchen and all have views of the back patio and back yard. Master bedroom area is secluded on one side of the house. The Master bedroom is very spacious and elegant with a trey ceiling and canned lights. Master bath is like a spa with garden tub, double vanity, oversized walk-in shower, and walk-in closet.



(RLNE5659234)