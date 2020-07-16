All apartments in Caddo County
361 Grand Rue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

361 Grand Rue

361 Grand Rue · (318) 213-5299 ext. 2
Location

361 Grand Rue, Caddo County, LA 71106

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 361 Grand Rue · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Requires a 30 day Notice -
**Property Occupied by owners and will be available 30 days after an approved application**
Beautiful gated Belle Maison home. You know you are entering luxury starting with the spectacular gated boulevard. From the minute you walk up to the custom front doors and walk into the huge spacious family room, you feel at home. Extra high ceilings, oversized crown molding. The home flows so well from the family room to the breakfast area, to the kitchen and all have views of the back patio and back yard. Master bedroom area is secluded on one side of the house. The Master bedroom is very spacious and elegant with a trey ceiling and canned lights. Master bath is like a spa with garden tub, double vanity, oversized walk-in shower, and walk-in closet.

(RLNE5659234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Grand Rue have any available units?
361 Grand Rue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 361 Grand Rue have?
Some of 361 Grand Rue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 Grand Rue currently offering any rent specials?
361 Grand Rue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Grand Rue pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 Grand Rue is pet friendly.
Does 361 Grand Rue offer parking?
No, 361 Grand Rue does not offer parking.
Does 361 Grand Rue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 Grand Rue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Grand Rue have a pool?
No, 361 Grand Rue does not have a pool.
Does 361 Grand Rue have accessible units?
No, 361 Grand Rue does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Grand Rue have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 Grand Rue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 Grand Rue have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 Grand Rue does not have units with air conditioning.
