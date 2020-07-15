11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
5 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
1305 Lafayette Street
1305 Lafayette Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1305 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath home Downtown Lafayette! - Available for move in August 1, 2020! This cute cottage style home is located Downtown Lafayette, and comes fully furnished! This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
403 S Buchanan Street
403 South Buchanan Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
976 sqft
Introducing the Buchanan Lofts! - This retro-chic living space was built in a refurbished downtown warehouse, featuring loft-style condominiums! This urban style unit has a unique floor plan and style - and comes FULLY FURNISHED! This is a
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
110 Avenue B
110 Avenue B, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2787 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This 100-year-old home is just under 3,000 square feet and has been completely updated with countless modern amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Broussard
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
15 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
12 Units Available
Reserve at Squirrel Run
2118 W Old Spanish Trl, New Iberia, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1213 sqft
Set among lush, tropical landscaping against a picturesque golf course, Squirrel Run Apartments in New Iberia offers upscale living in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
15 Units Available
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes
2700 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
980 sqft
Apartment homes with poolside views, just over from Lafayette General Southwest Hospital. Furnished units have fireplaces and extra storage. Business center, carport, 24-hour gym and basketball courts. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
