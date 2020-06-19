All apartments in Vine Grove
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

138 Tuscany Ln

138 Tuscany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

138 Tuscany Lane, Vine Grove, KY 40175

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home is a must see! Features hardwood flooring throughout, as well as an open floor plan with split bedroom set-up, 4th bedroom on 2nd floor, fireplace in great room, cathedral ceilings, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, quality workmanship, whirlpool tub, walk-in closet, and large back deck.

***CALL REMAX EXECUTIVE GROUP-CLINKENBEARD TEAM @ 270-735-1659 TO SET UP A SHOWING***
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Tuscany Ln have any available units?
138 Tuscany Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vine Grove, KY.
What amenities does 138 Tuscany Ln have?
Some of 138 Tuscany Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Tuscany Ln currently offering any rent specials?
138 Tuscany Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Tuscany Ln pet-friendly?
No, 138 Tuscany Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vine Grove.
Does 138 Tuscany Ln offer parking?
Yes, 138 Tuscany Ln does offer parking.
Does 138 Tuscany Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Tuscany Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Tuscany Ln have a pool?
Yes, 138 Tuscany Ln has a pool.
Does 138 Tuscany Ln have accessible units?
No, 138 Tuscany Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Tuscany Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Tuscany Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Tuscany Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Tuscany Ln has units with air conditioning.
