Heart of St Matthews Townhouse - LOCATION-LOCATION! This charming town home condominium is in located in St. Matthews - just about 1 mile from Seneca Park and just a minute stroll to St. Matthew Library. The home features an eat-in kitchen, dining room, laundry in the unit which includes a stackable washer/dryer, with a 1/2 bath on main level and 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath with another 1/2 bath. Want more.....you would even have your own private patio area out back. Parking area to side of building.



Sorry NO smoking!

1 small pet under 35 lbs considered (per HOA)



(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)



(RLNE4779468)