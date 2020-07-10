/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
68 Apartments for rent in Northfield, KY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$848
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$769
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$839
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$955
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
146 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
33 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
32 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$840
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
92 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,009
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,053
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$934
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$878
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$759
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4015 Grandview Avenue
4015 Grandview Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1066 sqft
Heart of St Matthews Townhouse - LOCATION-LOCATION! This charming town home condominium is in located in St. Matthews - just about 1 mile from Seneca Park and just a minute stroll to St. Matthew Library.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
PROPERTY SOLD TO AN INVESTOR CALL FOR RENTAL DETAILS . Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Where you Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming town home for perfect entertaining and located one block from the town square.
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
Beechwood Village
4524 Cordova Rd
4524 Cordova Road, Beechwood Village, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live minutes away from the shopping and nightlife of St. Matthews. This 1 bedroom/1 bath, 1st level apartment features new appliances (with dishwasher) and covered, off-street parking.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hikes Point
2915 Yorkshire Blvd
2915 Yorkshire Boulevard, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1956 sqft
Cozy House | Suburban | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300401 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Green Spring
7117 Greengate Ct
7117 Greengate Court, Green Spring, KY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4250 sqft
This beautiful spacious brick home is ready for its new tenants. You will fall in love with the bright sunlit great room that opens to the modern kitchen. The master bedroom and marble garden tub will make you feel like royalty.
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
5010 Kames Square
5010 Kames Square, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1410 sqft
We have the condo that you have been looking for. Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath condo. This unit is located in the gorgeous Cobble Stone neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
922 Blankenbaker Ln
922 Blankenbaker Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Serene Location | AVAILABLE 10/01/2020 - Property Id: 300443 *AVAILABLE 10/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
