52 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
911 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,003
811 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
38 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$799
820 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
21 Units Available
Gainesway
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
51 Units Available
Garden Springs
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$778
759 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$868
608 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
$
17 Units Available
Southeastern Hills
Triple Crown at Tates Creek
3501 Pimlico Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$635
650 sqft
Apartment community located on the edge of Tates Creek Golf Course. Recently renovated units come with ceiling fans, carpets and air conditioning. Playground, gym and dog park. Minutes from the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Plantation
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
788 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$715
700 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
$
31 Units Available
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
683 sqft
Located near Fayette Mall and downtown Lexington, you enjoy a resort style pool, complimentary massage and virtual trainer along with in-unit features like Internet access, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Gainesway
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
707 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
322 East Main Street - 3
322 East Main Street, Wilmore, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
1 Bedroom, and 1 bath loft apartment in historical downtown Wilmore! First floor, brand new heat/air, and recently remodeled as well! if needed, we are also able to furnish the apartment for a increased rate.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deerfield
2121 Nicholasville Road
2121 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
This spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo is ideally located just minutes from New Circle Road, Fayette Mall, The Summit and Downtown Lexington. Bedroom has a large double lighted walk in closet with customizable shelving.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
360 Redding Road
360 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$595
This bottom floor one bedroom, one bath apartment is located in desirable Lansdowne! This unit features kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove, dining area and patio area. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
352 Redding Road
352 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$595
This top floor one bedroom, one bath apartment is located in desirable Lansdowne! This unit features kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove, dining area and patio area. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W,G.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
2157 Cypress Drive
2157 Cypress Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
Move In Condition: New Updates on this 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with Hardwood Floors, Newly renovated-Cabinets, Appliances, and more!! Located inside New Circle Road and convenient to New Circle and Downtown. Free WiFi for tenants and guests!!
Results within 10 miles of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
15 Units Available
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
29 Units Available
Liberty Area
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,184
885 sqft
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Nicholasville, KY

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Nicholasville offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Nicholasville, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

