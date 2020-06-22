Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground

514 Foxwood Dr. Available 06/16/20 NEW LISTING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE!!! NICHOLASVILLE, KY!!!! - Now Available in Nicholasville, KY just minutes from downtown and the bypass. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom adorable all electric house is ready for showings! It features new appliances a HUGE fully fenced in back yard. A spacious covered front porch, tons of cabinet space, washer/dryer hook ups and off street parking. Schedule your showing today!!



**For the quickest response please email yourkyrental@kentuckypropertymanagement.com

** You can also see our complete vacancy list by going to our website https://www.kentuckypropertymanagement.com/vacancies, from here you may also schedule a showing to view our properties!!!



Pet Policy: $150 pet fee (non refundable), per pet plus an additional $25 per month per pet.



