Nicholasville, KY
514 Foxwood Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

514 Foxwood Dr.

514 Foxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

514 Foxwood Drive, Nicholasville, KY 40356

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
514 Foxwood Dr. Available 06/16/20 NEW LISTING 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE!!! NICHOLASVILLE, KY!!!! - Now Available in Nicholasville, KY just minutes from downtown and the bypass. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom adorable all electric house is ready for showings! It features new appliances a HUGE fully fenced in back yard. A spacious covered front porch, tons of cabinet space, washer/dryer hook ups and off street parking. Schedule your showing today!!

**For the quickest response please email yourkyrental@kentuckypropertymanagement.com
** You can also see our complete vacancy list by going to our website https://www.kentuckypropertymanagement.com/vacancies, from here you may also schedule a showing to view our properties!!!

Pet Policy: $150 pet fee (non refundable), per pet plus an additional $25 per month per pet.

(RLNE5857983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Foxwood Dr. have any available units?
514 Foxwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nicholasville, KY.
What amenities does 514 Foxwood Dr. have?
Some of 514 Foxwood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Foxwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
514 Foxwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Foxwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Foxwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 514 Foxwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 514 Foxwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 514 Foxwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Foxwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Foxwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 514 Foxwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 514 Foxwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 514 Foxwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Foxwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Foxwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Foxwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 Foxwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
