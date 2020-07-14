57 Welch Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

This spacious unit features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit includes all appliances, a formal dining room, large bedroom, and utility room. Rent includes: water, sewer, cable, internet, trash. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. Security deposit required.



For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th St, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm. Or call us at 270-753-9999.



Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.