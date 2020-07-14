All apartments in Murray
Find more places like 57 Welch Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murray, KY
/
57 Welch Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

57 Welch Ct

57 Welch Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

57 Welch Ct, Murray, KY 42071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This spacious unit features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit includes all appliances, a formal dining room, large bedroom, and utility room. Rent includes: water, sewer, cable, internet, trash. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. Security deposit required.

For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th St, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm. Or call us at 270-753-9999.

Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Welch Ct have any available units?
57 Welch Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murray, KY.
What amenities does 57 Welch Ct have?
Some of 57 Welch Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Welch Ct currently offering any rent specials?
57 Welch Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Welch Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Welch Ct is pet friendly.
Does 57 Welch Ct offer parking?
Yes, 57 Welch Ct offers parking.
Does 57 Welch Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Welch Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Welch Ct have a pool?
No, 57 Welch Ct does not have a pool.
Does 57 Welch Ct have accessible units?
No, 57 Welch Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Welch Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Welch Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Welch Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 57 Welch Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Martin, TN
Paducah, KY