Murray, KY
51 Welch Ct
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

51 Welch Ct

51 Welch Ct · (270) 753-9999
Location

51 Welch Ct, Murray, KY 42071

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1027 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This spacious unit features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit includes all appliances, a formal dining room, large bedroom, and utility room. Rent includes: water, sewer, cable, internet, trash. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. Security deposit required.

For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th St, Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm. Or call us at 270-753-9999.

Pet Policy: There is a one-time, non-refundable pet deposit of $150. In addition, there is a $25 per month pet fee for the first animal and $25 for the second. No more than two (2) animals allowed. Restricted dog breeds include: Akitas, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers, and wolf-hybrids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Welch Ct have any available units?
51 Welch Ct has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Welch Ct have?
Some of 51 Welch Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Welch Ct currently offering any rent specials?
51 Welch Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Welch Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Welch Ct is pet friendly.
Does 51 Welch Ct offer parking?
Yes, 51 Welch Ct does offer parking.
Does 51 Welch Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Welch Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Welch Ct have a pool?
No, 51 Welch Ct does not have a pool.
Does 51 Welch Ct have accessible units?
No, 51 Welch Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Welch Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Welch Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Welch Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51 Welch Ct has units with air conditioning.
