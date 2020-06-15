All apartments in Moorland
1807 Brentmoor Lane.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1807 Brentmoor Lane

1807 Brentmoor Lane · (502) 896-2595
Location

1807 Brentmoor Lane, Moorland, KY 40223
Moorland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1807 Brentmoor Lane · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home features new flooring throughout, fresh paint and newer cabinets and counter tops. Large Family Room with Dining Area and Vaulted Ceilings! Your new home comes with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. It has replacement windows, 1 Car Attached Garage and driveway, HUGE fenced back yard and exterior storage.The house is just over 1200 sqft. Central air and washer/dryer hook-ups close to LaGrange Road. Get your application in now this one will not last long!

(RLNE5803324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1807 Brentmoor Lane have any available units?
1807 Brentmoor Lane has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1807 Brentmoor Lane have?
Some of 1807 Brentmoor Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Brentmoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Brentmoor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Brentmoor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Brentmoor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Brentmoor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Brentmoor Lane does offer parking.
Does 1807 Brentmoor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Brentmoor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Brentmoor Lane have a pool?
No, 1807 Brentmoor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Brentmoor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1807 Brentmoor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Brentmoor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Brentmoor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Brentmoor Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1807 Brentmoor Lane has units with air conditioning.

