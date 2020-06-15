1807 Brentmoor Lane.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home features new flooring throughout, fresh paint and newer cabinets and counter tops. Large Family Room with Dining Area and Vaulted Ceilings! Your new home comes with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. It has replacement windows, 1 Car Attached Garage and driveway, HUGE fenced back yard and exterior storage.The house is just over 1200 sqft. Central air and washer/dryer hook-ups close to LaGrange Road. Get your application in now this one will not last long!



(RLNE5803324)