Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

103 Beckley Ridge Lane

103 Beckley Ridge Lane · (502) 459-7070
Location

103 Beckley Ridge Lane, Middletown, KY 40245

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Beckley Ridge Lane · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Middletown 2 Bedroom 2 Bath First Floor Condo - Beautiful condo located in one of the best locations in Louisville. This first floor condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances large pantry, utility room with washer/dryer hookups, large, open living/dining space with fireplace, 2 patio spaces,1 car garage access from patio and much more!

Conveniently located off of Shelbyville Rd near I265 in Eastern Jefferson County with easy access to shopping restaurants and more!

Sorry NO SMOKING and pets under 35 lbs considered.
**Photos may be of similar unit** contact us today to scheduled a self showing!

(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)

(RLNE5667750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Beckley Ridge Lane have any available units?
103 Beckley Ridge Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Beckley Ridge Lane have?
Some of 103 Beckley Ridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Beckley Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Beckley Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Beckley Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Beckley Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 103 Beckley Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Beckley Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 103 Beckley Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Beckley Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Beckley Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 103 Beckley Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 103 Beckley Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Beckley Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Beckley Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Beckley Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Beckley Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Beckley Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
