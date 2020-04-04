103 Beckley Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Middletown 2 Bedroom 2 Bath First Floor Condo - Beautiful condo located in one of the best locations in Louisville. This first floor condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances large pantry, utility room with washer/dryer hookups, large, open living/dining space with fireplace, 2 patio spaces,1 car garage access from patio and much more!



Conveniently located off of Shelbyville Rd near I265 in Eastern Jefferson County with easy access to shopping restaurants and more!



Sorry NO SMOKING and pets under 35 lbs considered.

**Photos may be of similar unit** contact us today to scheduled a self showing!



(Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Resident to verify all information.)



(RLNE5667750)