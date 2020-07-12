115 Apartments for rent in Jeffersontown, KY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9310 Talitha Dr
9310 Talitha Drive, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1182 sqft
Fantastic Home in the heart of Fern Creek! This beautiful, well maintained brick ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath with a 2 car attached garage. Hurry as this home will not last long.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9712 Willowwood Way
9712 Willowwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Located on a cul de sac near schools, restaurants and so much more this 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home has much to offer. Hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Yard is fully fenced. Call for your showing today!
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersontown
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
27 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
83 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,063
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$730
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
52 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
District at Hurstbourne
9811 Vieux Carre Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District at Hurstbourne in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
16 Units Available
Fern Creek
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$769
2 Bedrooms
$749
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1102 La Fontenay Ct
1102 La Fontenay Court, Douglass Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Stylish 1st floor condo! INCLUDED IN RENT: GAS, water, sewer, trash pickup, all exterior maintenance, snow removal, pool, tennis cts, fitness center and master insurance. The spacious great room flows into the formal dining.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Ridge Manor
411 Rosewood Ct
411 Rosewood Court, Blue Ridge Manor, KY
2 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
FANTASTIC, Open & Updated, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Ranch Style Condo, located on the 1st Floor. Great, Open Space for Entertaining! Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher included.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
10787 Colonial Woods Ct
10787 Colonial Woods Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Middletown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4521 Coffee Tree Ln
4521 Coffee Tree Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Single Family 3 BR and 2 Bath - Property Id: 313163 This is a beautiful 1400 sq. ft. ranch home on a quiet, dead-end street in a super nice neighborhood located in historic Jeffersontown.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersontown
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
30 Units Available
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Maple Brook Apartments
11507 Maple Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered balconies, modern kitchens, large closets and laundry rooms. Utilities included. Community amenities include sundeck, swimming pool, on-site laundry. Pet-friendly. Near Paddock Shops and Springhurst.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$835
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
23 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
90 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,010
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
43 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$964
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Buechel
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
City Guide for Jeffersontown, KY

Jeffersontown, KY, Small Town Values… Enterprising Spirit

Jeffersontown started off as a stop-over for settlers headed into Lousville and beyond in the 1700s. With about 27,000 people it's big for Kentucky -- but still very much a small town. If you like the outdoors, restaurants, and a relaxed pace of life, where the most exciting thing is the Gaslight Festival and Car Show, well now you're talking. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jeffersontown, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jeffersontown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

