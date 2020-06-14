Apartment List
/
KY
/
jeffersontown
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Jeffersontown, KY with garage

Jeffersontown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9200 Loch Lea Ln.
9200 Loch Lea Lane, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1668 sqft
Rental Houses, 9200 Loch Lea Ln.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersontown
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
25 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
$
99 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,023
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10610 Pinoak View Dr
10610 Pinoak View Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1554 sqft
This outstanding 1-1/2 story home is located in great location close to everything and on a corner lot. This awesome home has three bedrooms, loft, two full baths, a two-car attached garage, and an inviting front porch.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9836 Longwood Cir
9836 Longwood Circle, Wildwood, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2130 sqft
Great Neighborhood and Location. Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout house except new carpet in Living Room. New Windows upstairs bedrooms. Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersontown
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lyndon
19 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
44 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$940
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
114 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$865
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,005
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Glenmary Village
9606 Clubview Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1493 sqft
Close to Route 31E and Highway 2053. Spacious, open-plan apartments with garbage disposal, hardwood floors, carpet and quality kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool, a business center and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
$
Newburg
5 Units Available
Jefferson Crossings
5105 Gemma Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1397 sqft
Jefferson Crossings is where people who are looking for something a little different live. An affordable home without sacrificing quality.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9807 Eli Ct
9807 Eli Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2162 sqft
For rent....Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2-story vaulted great room that showcases large windows and a spectacular fireplace. Eat-in kitchen is complete with stainless steel oven, microwave, and refrigerator.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
207 Cornell Pl
207 Cornell Place, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1570 sqft
Great location in St. Matthews. 2 story home with a covered front porch with swing. Enter to living room with built in bookcases. Hardwood Floors. Well appointed kitchen features custom cabinets with granite counter tops. Slate Floors. Gas Range.
City Guide for Jeffersontown, KY

Jeffersontown, KY, Small Town Values… Enterprising Spirit

Jeffersontown started off as a stop-over for settlers headed into Lousville and beyond in the 1700s. With about 27,000 people it's big for Kentucky -- but still very much a small town. If you like the outdoors, restaurants, and a relaxed pace of life, where the most exciting thing is the Gaslight Festival and Car Show, well now you're talking. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jeffersontown, KY

Jeffersontown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Jeffersontown 2 BedroomsJeffersontown 3 BedroomsJeffersontown Apartments with Balcony
Jeffersontown Apartments with GarageJeffersontown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJeffersontown Apartments with Parking
Jeffersontown Apartments with Washer-DryerJeffersontown Dog Friendly ApartmentsJeffersontown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, INShelbyville, KY
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KY
Shively, KYElizabethtown, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College