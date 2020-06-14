60 Apartments for rent in Jeffersontown, KY with garage

Jeffersontown, KY, Small Town Values… Enterprising Spirit

Jeffersontown started off as a stop-over for settlers headed into Lousville and beyond in the 1700s. With about 27,000 people it's big for Kentucky -- but still very much a small town. If you like the outdoors, restaurants, and a relaxed pace of life, where the most exciting thing is the Gaslight Festival and Car Show, well now you're talking. See more