Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rental Houses, 9200 Loch Lea Ln., Louisville, KY 40291 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Basement Garage Shed Deck Fenced Rental Home - Take a look at this wonderful large three-bedroom tri-level home in J-Town! Two large family rooms, three bedrooms upstairs, 2 full baths, eat-in kitchen, partially finished basement with bonus room, large closet, and full-size laundry area. Yard is partially fenced, private and includes a covered deck. Perfect for dining outdoors. Outdoor shed for storage. 1 car attached garage. Newer flooring throughout. All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer remain as a convenience to the tenant but are not guaranteed or warranted by the landlord.



