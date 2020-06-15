All apartments in Jeffersontown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9200 Loch Lea Ln.

9200 Loch Lea Lane · (502) 896-2595
Location

9200 Loch Lea Lane, Jeffersontown, KY 40291

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9200 Loch Lea Ln. · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rental Houses, 9200 Loch Lea Ln., Louisville, KY 40291 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Basement Garage Shed Deck Fenced Rental Home - Take a look at this wonderful large three-bedroom tri-level home in J-Town! Two large family rooms, three bedrooms upstairs, 2 full baths, eat-in kitchen, partially finished basement with bonus room, large closet, and full-size laundry area. Yard is partially fenced, private and includes a covered deck. Perfect for dining outdoors. Outdoor shed for storage. 1 car attached garage. Newer flooring throughout. All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer remain as a convenience to the tenant but are not guaranteed or warranted by the landlord.

(RLNE5637336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 Loch Lea Ln. have any available units?
9200 Loch Lea Ln. has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9200 Loch Lea Ln. have?
Some of 9200 Loch Lea Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 Loch Lea Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9200 Loch Lea Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 Loch Lea Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9200 Loch Lea Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 9200 Loch Lea Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 9200 Loch Lea Ln. does offer parking.
Does 9200 Loch Lea Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9200 Loch Lea Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 Loch Lea Ln. have a pool?
No, 9200 Loch Lea Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9200 Loch Lea Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9200 Loch Lea Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 Loch Lea Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9200 Loch Lea Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9200 Loch Lea Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9200 Loch Lea Ln. has units with air conditioning.
