All apartments in Frankfort
Find more places like 45 Ashwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frankfort, KY
/
45 Ashwood Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

45 Ashwood Court

45 Ashwood Court · (502) 352-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Frankfort
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

45 Ashwood Court, Frankfort, KY 40601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Renovated 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhouse located at 45 Ashwood Court on the northeast side of Frankfort. End unit, new luxury vinyl flooring in the living room and dining area, new vinyl in kitchen and half bath, new carpet on steps and both bedrooms, clean, and ready for a new tenant. 2 story townhouse floor plan. The first floor includes large living room, dining area, storage under steps, full kitchen with all appliances, WD hookups off kitchen, half bath, and door to back deck. The second floor features both large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Tenant pays utilities of electric and water. No pets due to new flooring. Private parking lot with 1 reserved spot and private garbage pick up. Section 8 tenants accepted and welcome. $725 per month based on a 12 month lease, $725 security deposit, and $25 application fee for each adult on lease unless married couple. Applicants must provide IDs, social security cards, and proof of income (3 consecutive pay stubs or government letter).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Ashwood Court have any available units?
45 Ashwood Court has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frankfort, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frankfort Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Ashwood Court have?
Some of 45 Ashwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Ashwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
45 Ashwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Ashwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 45 Ashwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frankfort.
Does 45 Ashwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 45 Ashwood Court offers parking.
Does 45 Ashwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Ashwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Ashwood Court have a pool?
No, 45 Ashwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 45 Ashwood Court have accessible units?
No, 45 Ashwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Ashwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Ashwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 45 Ashwood Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverford Crossing
8000 John Davis Dr
Frankfort, KY 40601

Similar Pages

Frankfort Cheap Places
Jefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYLexington, KYJeffersonville, INFlorence, KYGeorgetown, KY
Nicholasville, KYIndependence, KYLyndon, KYSt. Matthews, KYShelbyville, KY
Prospect, KYJeffersontown, KYHarrodsburg, KYRichmond, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityBluegrass Community and Technical College
Georgetown CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
University of Louisville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity