Renovated 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhouse located at 45 Ashwood Court on the northeast side of Frankfort. End unit, new luxury vinyl flooring in the living room and dining area, new vinyl in kitchen and half bath, new carpet on steps and both bedrooms, clean, and ready for a new tenant. 2 story townhouse floor plan. The first floor includes large living room, dining area, storage under steps, full kitchen with all appliances, WD hookups off kitchen, half bath, and door to back deck. The second floor features both large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Tenant pays utilities of electric and water. No pets due to new flooring. Private parking lot with 1 reserved spot and private garbage pick up. Section 8 tenants accepted and welcome. $725 per month based on a 12 month lease, $725 security deposit, and $25 application fee for each adult on lease unless married couple. Applicants must provide IDs, social security cards, and proof of income (3 consecutive pay stubs or government letter).